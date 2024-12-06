Princess Alexandra of Hanover attends opening of “Paésine” exhibition by Francisco Tropa

Princess Alexandra of Hanover and her husband Ben-Sylvester Strautmann attended Francisco Tropa’s solo exhibition at the Villa Paloma on Wednesday 4 December.

Specially designed for the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco, the exhibition, entitled “Paésine” brings together a previously unseen collection of sculptures, drawings, films and light displays. The aim of the exhibition is to explore the subtle links between nature and technology.

Advertising

The Villa Paloma has been transformed by a decor of rock, water and light © Communication department

Inspired by “pietre paesine” , geological stones whose patterns evoke painted landscapes, the exhibition provides visitors with an immersive experience, transforming the museum space into a ‘Platonic cave’. The artist Francisco Tropa gently revisits the origins of sculpture, combining references to prehistoric versions of Venus, classical Pietà and contemporary minimalism. “We find a certain purity in the origin of things. Through my work, I’m interested in finding these kinds of ideas so that I can rework them,” the Portuguese artist told Monaco Info.

Princess Caroline and daughters Charlotte Casiraghi and Alexandra of Hanover sublime at Monaco’s Opéra Garnier

The visual artist presents a collection of sculptures, drawings, films and light shows © Communication department

© Communication department

The exhibition is part of a partnership with the Serralves Foundation in Porto, which is simultaneously presenting another facet of Tropa’s work, entitled ‘ ⒶMO-TE ‘.

The exhibition runs until 21 April 2025 at the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Paloma, 56 boulevard du Jardin Exotique, Monaco.

Spanish punchline for Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival