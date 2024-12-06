Princess Alexandra of Hanover attends opening of “Paésine” exhibition by Francisco Tropa
Princess Alexandra of Hanover and her husband Ben-Sylvester Strautmann attended Francisco Tropa’s solo exhibition at the Villa Paloma on Wednesday 4 December.
Specially designed for the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco, the exhibition, entitled “Paésine” brings together a previously unseen collection of sculptures, drawings, films and light displays. The aim of the exhibition is to explore the subtle links between nature and technology.
Inspired by “pietre paesine” , geological stones whose patterns evoke painted landscapes, the exhibition provides visitors with an immersive experience, transforming the museum space into a ‘Platonic cave’. The artist Francisco Tropa gently revisits the origins of sculpture, combining references to prehistoric versions of Venus, classical Pietà and contemporary minimalism. “We find a certain purity in the origin of things. Through my work, I’m interested in finding these kinds of ideas so that I can rework them,” the Portuguese artist told Monaco Info.
The exhibition is part of a partnership with the Serralves Foundation in Porto, which is simultaneously presenting another facet of Tropa’s work, entitled ‘ ⒶMO-TE ‘.
The exhibition runs until 21 April 2025 at the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Paloma, 56 boulevard du Jardin Exotique, Monaco.