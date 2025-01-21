Monaco and China celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Diplomatic relations between Monaco and China date back to 16 January 1995.

2025 marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Principality of Monaco and the People’s Republic of China. The two countries have a close relationship despite their differences and the distance between them.

Among the notable diplomatic events of recent years was President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to the Principality in 2019, which followed Prince Albert II’s state visit in 2018, and the first of its kind in 2007. Bilateral relations have also been strengthened by the regular presence of senior representatives of the Chinese authorities at Monaco Blue Initiative discussions.

To celebrate the three decades of diplomatic relations and the forthcoming Chinese New Year, the Monaco-China Association and Monaco Dragon Prestige are organising an event at the Hôtel Fairmont on 24 January with the support of Monaco’s Embassy in China. Dragon dances, calligraphy, traditional fine dining and much more are planned.

Environment, sport, trade…

The two countries share common concerns, particularly with regard to the climate crisis. It is therefore only natural that they should set up joint projects to preserve biodiversity. One concerns a priority conservation area for the Amur tiger population in north-east China and the other a scientific study into pollution of Lake Taihu’s water.

Another value shared by Monaco and China is sport. While the Principality has just been elected “World Sports Capital 2025” by a European body, China is pursuing its efforts in the field of Olympism and Paralympism. Prince Albert II was present at both the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Olympics, hosted by China.

And of course, the economic ties between Monegasque and Chinese entrepreneurs cannot be forgotten. Ambassador Marie-Pascale Boisson commented: “The number of visitors to the Principality’s Pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2024 gives us cause to predict an increase in future trade.”