Street lighting: changes as of 6 January

The Principality is pursuing its commitment to energy efficiency as part of its energy transition.

From today, 6 January 2025, the Direction de l’Aménagement Urbain (DAU – Department of Urban Amenities) will begin a new phase of modernising street lighting in all the Dorsale tunnels.

Monaco has been gradually replacing fluorescent and sodium lamps in its tunnels with LED lights since 2021. LEDs consume much less energy and have a considerably longer lifespan of up to 100,000 hours. The changeover means less frequent replacements, less waste and fewer road closures due to maintenance.

The new lighting is already in place in tunnels that have been renovated, including Sainte-Dévote-Débarcadère and Digue. The new phase is now focusing on the other Dorsale tunnels.

Planned closures

Overnight closures (from 9.30 pm to 6am) will be necessary in order to carry out the work. The following schedules has been announced:

Phase 1: 6 January to 5 February 2025

Rocher Nice tunnel under the Rocher

Rocher tunnel

Canton tunnel

Phase 2: from 10 February to 28 February 2025

La Colle tunnel

Dorsale tunnel

Hélios tunnel

Fontvieille descent

Rocher Nice tunnel under the Rocher

Phase 3: 16 June to 4 August 2025

Dorsale tunnel

Canton tunnel (T2ter)

Larvotto tunnel

