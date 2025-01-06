Street lighting: changes as of 6 January
The Principality is pursuing its commitment to energy efficiency as part of its energy transition.
From today, 6 January 2025, the Direction de l’Aménagement Urbain (DAU – Department of Urban Amenities) will begin a new phase of modernising street lighting in all the Dorsale tunnels.
Monaco has been gradually replacing fluorescent and sodium lamps in its tunnels with LED lights since 2021. LEDs consume much less energy and have a considerably longer lifespan of up to 100,000 hours. The changeover means less frequent replacements, less waste and fewer road closures due to maintenance.
The new lighting is already in place in tunnels that have been renovated, including Sainte-Dévote-Débarcadère and Digue. The new phase is now focusing on the other Dorsale tunnels.
Planned closures
Overnight closures (from 9.30 pm to 6am) will be necessary in order to carry out the work. The following schedules has been announced:
Phase 1: 6 January to 5 February 2025
- Rocher Nice tunnel under the Rocher
- Rocher tunnel
- Canton tunnel
Phase 2: from 10 February to 28 February 2025
- La Colle tunnel
- Dorsale tunnel
- Hélios tunnel
- Fontvieille descent
- Rocher Nice tunnel under the Rocher
Phase 3: 16 June to 4 August 2025
- Dorsale tunnel
- Canton tunnel (T2ter)
- Larvotto tunnel