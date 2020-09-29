











AS Monacœur auctioned off four “Merci” jerseys from the AS Monaco – Nantes match. The game was dedicated to the hard work of caregivers involved in the fight against the coronavirus. AS Monaco recorded its 1000th victory in its history in the top flight by winning against Nantes (2-1).

On 13 September, France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel chose to dedicate the AS Monaco – Nantes match to the health workers who had been working hard since the start of the health crisis. It was an opportunity for AS Monacœur to come up with several initiatives on the sidelines of the match, including making special jerseys with a “Merci” message addressed to the frontline workers coping with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four jerseys worn by Geubbels, Badiashile, Disasi, and Diop

The jerseys were signed by Sofiane Diop, Willem Geubbels, Benoît Badiashile and Axel Disasi before being disinfected using a UVC light to remove all DNA, bacteria and viruses, while eliminating any health risks. The bidding started at €89 and €2,725 were raised overall with Badiashile’s jerseys receiving the highest bid (€725).

Volunteers from the Monaco Red Cross and health workers from the Princess Grace Hospital were invited to attend the special match, when AS Monaco beat FC Nantes 2-1, securing the 1000th win of its 62 years in Ligue 1.

AS Monacœur is a programme led by AS Monaco in favour of younger generations and foundations that enhance the well-being and happiness of children.