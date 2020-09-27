











AS Monaco has secured the loan of the Portuguese midfielder from Benfica. He is AS Monaco’s sixth recruit after Kevin Volland, Axel Disasi, Vito Mannone, Caio Henrique and Anthony Musaba.

Florentino Luis is a Portuguese Under 21 international. A product of the Benfica Academy, the defensive midfielder had played in all of the youth teams for the Lisbon club, before making his Liga Nos debut (Portuguese D1) in 2018/19 and playing 11 matches that season, one in which his side won the league title.

A Portuguese international in all of the age groups

Coveted by many European teams, the dynamic and athletic midfielder (1,84m) has chosen AS Monaco. Despite his young age, the Lisbon-born player already has solid experience at national level, with nearly a hundred matches played professionally in Portugal, as well as internationally with appearances in the Youth League, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Florentino Luis has been regularly called up to the various youth national sides while he climbing the ladder within his training club, and even won the 2016 U-17 Euros, played in Azerbaijan in 2016, and the 2018 U-19 Euros in Finland with the Portuguese national team.

His arrival allows us to bring an extra dimension to the squad, with the aim of strengthening its complementarity and competitiveness Oleg Petrov, Vice-president CEO

Luis corresponds in every respect to the player profile we were looking for to bring more dynamic competition to midfield Paul Mitchell, Sporting Director