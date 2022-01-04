Brigitte Boccone-Pagès received the prestigious distinction on December 20.

Laurent Stéfanini, the French Ambassador to Monaco, presented the insignia of Chevalier in the Order of the Legion of Honour, the highest rank in the Order, to Brigitte Boccone-Pagès at the Monte-Carlo Bay and in the presence of Prince Albert II.

Vice-President of the National Council since 2018, founding member of the “Primo! Priorité Monaco ” political movement, the elected official had already been made an Officer of the Order of Saint Charles by the Sovereign Prince in 2021.

Very active within the National Council but also in the Principality, she has been the rapporteur for several bills, such as the recognition of the “Enfants du Pays“, or the acquisition of Monegasque nationality through marriage.

From left to right: Prince Albert II, Brigitte Boccone-Pagès and Laurent Stéfanini, French Ambassador to Monaco © National Council

“A woman of commitment and action, geared towards altruism”.

Awarded the Legion of Honour for her commitment to strengthening Franco-Monegasque relations, Brigitte Boccone-Pagès stated: “The interaction between our two countries is constant and mutually beneficial. A bond that has existed for centuries, be it social, economic, cultural, but also through family and, if I may say so, emotional ties (…) Rest assured that I will do my best to ensure that this distinction is a starting point, and not an end in itself”.

Several political figures congratulated the Vice-President, such as the Senator for the Alpes-Maritimes, Dominique Estrosi-Sassone, who praised “a woman of commitment and action, entirely geared towards altruism”.

Other personalities with links to Monaco have previously received the prestigious distinction, such as Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin in 2017 or Archbishop Mgr Bernard Barsi in 2020.