Grand Prix, Monaco Film Festival, concerts: here’s what’s happening over the next seven days.

This weekend, the Monaco Grand Prix will be taking place in the streets of the Principality. In fact, it started yesterday. If you want to see it, you will need to find a screen, as there isn’t a single seat left for sale. Head over to Monaco Info, who are broadcasting the event throughout the weekend.

From May 31 to June 3, the Monaco Streaming Festival is back for a second edition. On the programme: previews, awards, conferences and even galas. Only the film screenings are free for everyone.

On June 3, the Forum Grimaldi of Monaco welcomes two pianists, for the “Les Virtuoses” show. Two pianists, Mathias and Julien Cadez, but only one piano! The concert begins at 8:30 pm.

Also on June 3, and until June 5, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo and Jean-Christophe Maillot will present COPPEL-i.A. The ballet will take place in La Salle des Princes, at the Forum Grimaldi, on June 3, 4 and 5 at 7: 30 pm.

Need a day off? The editorial staff advises spending a few hours in Beaulieu-sur-Mer to relax. Check out (or re-read) our tour of the town on the Monaco Tribune website.

Also, the Prince’s Palace is announcing the return of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra concerts in the Cour d’Honneur at the Palace. There are five different concerts this summer, for which you will need to book your seat.

