The Monaco’s Historic Grand Prix is this weekend’s must-see event. However, if you prefer to steer clear of the crowds, there are plenty of other activities!

Saturday 14 May

Our editorial team cannot recommend strongly enough that you go to see the legendary Monaco Historic Grand Prix. If you have even the slightest interest in cars and sports events, this is the place to be. The event starts on Saturday morning and continues through Sunday.

Two exhibitions and auctions of rare cars are planned in Monaco to coincide with the Historic Grand Prix, One at the Grimaldi Forum, by RM Sotheby’s Monaco, and the other at the Fairmont Hotel, entitled “Les Grandes Marques à Monaco“.

If you need a quiet evening after an intense day at the Grand Prix, there is a packed programme for the European Night of Museums. For example, you could see a theatrical performance at the Nice Museum of Fine Arts or spend the evening meandering around the different museums in the region, in Nice, Menton or elsewhere on the French Riviera.

Sunday 15 May

How about a little fresh air? The editorial staff came up with an idea for a walk between Monaco and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. Ideal if you want to escape the bustle of the Historic Grand Prix.

At 3 pm, another sporting competition will be held at the Prince Héréditaire Jacques stadium: the round of 16 Rugby match between A.S. Monaco Rugby and the XV de la Dombes.

Monday 16 May

The 6th edition of the International Rose Competition is taking place at the moment in the Princess Grace Rose Garden. And there is a “Public’s prize”. To be part of the jury, head over to Facebook where you can choose your favourite blooms. The image that gets the most likes before June 15 will be pronounced the winner of the public’s prize. To help you make your choice, we recommend that you go to the Garden to take in the delicious fragrances that are an integral part of the roses’ beauty.

Tuesday 17 May

A slightly osé exhibition is on until July 25. La Loggia by Garbarino has brought together a panel of artists to decorate some of its rooms with eroticism as the theme. An inspiring exhibition that may give you some ideas for decorating your home.

Wednesday 18 May

In the afternoon, the Musée d’Anthropologie Préhistorique (Prehistoric Anthropology museum) has planned acitivities for children. On the menu, 4-6 year olds get a VIP tour of the new exhibition and make Egyptian Amulets. 7-10s lead an investigation at the museum and build a pyramid. As a bonus, they’ll get their name in the form of a hieroglyph.

Thursday 19 May

Iggy Pop will be in Monaco for one night only at the Grimaldi Forum. A few seats are still available, don’t miss your chance to see the legend.

