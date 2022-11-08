For the occasion, Princess Charlene wore the “la vie en rose” necklace, with the “Grace diamond”, as a tribute to Princess Grace.

After visiting cultural venues in Washington D.C. and New York, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended the Princess Grace Foundation’s gala evening in the city that never sleeps.

© Olivier Huitel

Created by Prince Rainier III, the Foundation seeks to support young artists, as Princess Grace did during her lifetime. So far, more than 800 young people have received a welcome boost.

This year, 22 winners were selected by a jury to help them get into the worlds of theatre, dance and film, which are notoriously difficult to access. The winners each received a $10,000 grant.

© Olivier Huitel

Speaking to Monaco Info, Gabriela Saker, a young actress who graduated from the Juilliard School, explained her situation and that of many other young people facing difficult starts to their careers: “You come out of school and you do everything you can to succeed but there are always difficulties. This financial support is much appreciated. (…) It gives me confidence long-term for a long path of incredible partnerships and support.”

Another seven artists received a grant to help finance a specific project. Two more were granted a residency to finalise their current project.