5 ‘Made in Monaco’ Christmas gift ideas

Jingle, jingle, jingle… the reindeer are getting closer! But you still haven’t found the perfect present to put under the tree?! Don’t worry, we’ve got your back!

With Christmas just around the corner, why not treat your loved ones to something local? We’ve picked out five Monegasque brands to spoil ALL your loved ones, regardless of age or gender!

A Monoïkos 1297 accessory

Located on rue Princesse Caroline, this Monegasque company specialises in environmentally responsible luxury products and features Monaco-inspired collections: the Grand Prix, boats, Monaco’s districts, the circus… All of which will delight those who hold the Principality dear. Which is the case for many! The products on offer include shawls and scarves, beach towels, pocket squares, ties… And don’t forget candles and diffusers, which are always popular gifts for the home.

6 Rue Princesse Caroline, 98000 Monaco

© Communication Department / Stephane Danna

APM Monaco jewellery

What do Caroline Receveur, Baptiste Giabiconi and Charles Leclerc have in common? All three celebrities are or have been ambassadors for APM Monaco, the Monegasque brand whose name comes from the initials of its founder, Ariane Prette, who began the adventure in 1982. Today her daughter-in-law has taken over the reins at APM, whose style is modern and minimalist. Their very colourful Christmas collection is guaranteed to chase away the winter blues! And for those who like personalised gifts, APM can add numbers, letters and symbols to a bracelet that is bound to be unique.

Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo, 17 avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco

© APM Monaco

A liqueur from L’Orangerie

Why not give the taste of Monaco? You will no doubt have noticed the many bitter orange trees dotted around the Principality… In fact there are around 600 of them in Monaco, and Monegasque Philip Culazzo uses the bitter orange zests to make a delicious liqueur, in the Condamine district. It’s called L’Orangerie, and it is to be found on drinks menus in the SBM hotels, but also at the Metropole, Yacht Club, Automobile Club and at the Grands Chais Monegasques store. The 100% natural product contains no dyes or preserving agents, and can be used in a cocktail, but also as an aperitif or digestif, and even in pastries and ice cream. Yum!

9 Rue de la Turbie, 98000 Monaco

© L’Orangerie – Liqueur de Monaco

Maison Alia household linens

The Monegasque luxury linen company specialises in collections for the bedroom, bathroom and table, as well as children’s items. For Christmas, you might consider a pretty tablecloth or placemats. Once these are designed in Monaco, they are entirely manufactured by hand at a Tuscan factory, using noble fabrics such as linen. Coloured details make all the difference, including the special Christmas collection with delicately embroidered snowmen, trees or gingerbread.

74 boulevard d’Italie, 98000 Monaco

© Maison Alia

A Lancaster skin care product

Did you know that this beauty product giant, which has 10 factories around the world, still has a manufacturing facility in Monaco ? Lancaster, part of the American group Coty, was founded in 1946 in the Principality. And the brand still has a research and development centre in Monaco, in addition to the factory, which manufactures nearly 50 million articles each year. While the flagship product is its sunscreen with the famous orange packaging, Lancaster is also a leader in face care products. Serums, creams, tonics… Everything you need for quality skincare.

6 Av. Albert II, 98000 MonacoTech, Monaco (factory)