Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat: 120 years of tradition, modernity and authenticity

The Y-shaped peninsula isn’t just a magnet for the ultra-rich. It boasts a remarkable blend of cultural and economic vitality.

Known as the most expensive area in France, the peninsula has a reputation of being inaccessible, whereas in reality the town has a wide range of activities all year round, as well as an authenticity that is rare on the French Riviera. We interviewed the mayor of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Jean-François Dieterich as the town celebrates its 120th anniversary.

Advertising

Could you first give us a quick overview of the history of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and how it became an independent town?

Jean-François Dieterich has been the town’s mayor since 2014 © Jean-François Dieterich

The municipality was officially created in 1904, when in administrative terms it was separated from Villefranche-sur-Mer by presidential decree. It followed the example of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, which had done the same thing in 1891.

To break away from Villefranche, the hamlet of Saint-Jean had to prove a measure of geographical detachment and financial self-sufficiency. The peninsula became a popular destination from the end of the 19th century, and began to attract famous figures such as Leopold II, King of the Belgians, from 1895, and Béatrice Ephrussi de Rothschild whose villa contributed to its development as a heritage site and tourist attraction. Originally, the cape was just rock and there was no water. The plant cover was entirely man-made, and introduced from the end of the 19th century onwards.

The municipality was originally called Saint-Jean-sur-Mer, before taking the name Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in 1907. The peninsula has always thrived, apart from when the entire population was evacuated and the town was mined when the Nazi regime occupied the free zone.

What sets Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat apart from the other towns on the Côte d’Azur?

What makes our town special is its subtle balance between tradition and modernity. It’s a village that has managed to retain its authenticity, with a centuries-old history of fishing and unique heritage sites such as the Saint-Hospice chapel and emblematic homes.

Saint-Jean is particularly attractive for its rich village life. People enjoy getting together for folk and traditional events. Unlike destinations like Saint-Tropez, which are more open to partying, we have a clientele that is looking for more intimacy and authenticity.

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is known for being sought after by wealthy foreign clients. Is it a reputation you’re proud of?

I don’t set out to cultivate that image. Having wealthy residents contributes to the local economy by generating jobs and supporting local trade. I want the town to remain accessible and welcoming for everyone. Saint-Jean is an authentic village with a population that is proud of its history and traditions.

Ventimiglia: population impatient to see change

Our approach to that challenge is a comprehensive events policy, ranging from local festivities such as the Pumpkin Festival and cultural events, to innovative environmental projects throughout the year. Our aim is to maintain a busy local life, with families who live locally and whose children attend our schools.

In August, ‘La Grande Nuit Vénitienne’ takes tourists on an enchanting journey © Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat

This also requires affordable housing to keep our families here. I don’t want us to become a commuter town. The town has a cultural vocation, which helps bring in high-quality visitors to the town, providing trade for the local shops.

What major projects are underway or in the pipeline?

One of our flagship projects is the development of a 27,000 m² quarry that we have just acquired and which was used to build the port of Monaco. We are going to develop environmental, agricultural and beekeeping projects there, and perhaps even produce Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat olive oil.

While olive oil may be in its future, the town already produces 100% local orange blossom water © Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat

We have also renovated the harbour and are thinking about a new yacht club, with a new 200-space car park under the current one on the beach, and we will pursue our efforts to keep the shops open. There are hardly any empty commercial premises in Saint-Jean now, which is a great source of satisfaction.

We have introduced strict measures to contain urban development, in particular through the Métropole’s Local Urban Development Plan, compliance with the French Coastal Act and classified areas. Having historic monuments nearby puts a block on certain types of construction projects. All of which helps encourage building in harmony with the surroundings. Our capacity is what it is, meaning we can avoid mass tourism.

Tourism, security, major projects – Mayor Flavio Di Muro is thinking big in Ventimiglia

We are also investing in energy-efficient LED street lighting that switches off automatically at midnight, and climate-appropriate planting to keep water consumption to a minimum. We also want to develop fitness circuits that promote sustainable tourism and sport.

What role does Monaco play in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat’s development and partnerships?

We work together regularly. His Serene Highness is very committed to preserving the environment. He supports a number of our initiatives and has often visited, whether to inaugurate the quay or events such as the postcard and stamp exhibition, which featured photos of his ancestors. Prince Albert and his wife came to live here after the twins were born.

Prince Albert II and the Mayor at the Quai Dunan inauguration © BBOstudio / Thierry B. Ouvrard

I would also like to develop something of a synergy with the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Prince Albert II at the postcard and stamp exhibition inauguration – © Michael Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

What is your vision for the town’s future?

My priority is to preserve the authenticity and quality of life for which Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is renowned. We will continue to develop environmentally-friendly projects on land and at sea. We also need safety, peace and quiet, and beautiful surroundings. It’s a permanent balance that must be maintained at all costs.