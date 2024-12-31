Where are the Michelin-starred restaurants on the French Riviera?

Monaco now has seven Michelin Guide restaurants after a recently opened address was added to the prestigious list.

If you’d like to indulge in a fine dining experience, we have good news! There is no shortage of prestigious gastronomic establishments on the French Riviera. With 26 restaurants being awarded stars in the Michelin 2024 guide in the Alpes-Maritimes, twelve in the Var and another seven in Monaco, the hardest part is choosing one!

Treat yourself in Monaco

Alain Ducasse’s Louis XV in Monaco was voted second best restaurant in the world in 2023 by the Liste 1000 © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The Principality has no fewer than seven starred establishments, including one three-star (the highest distinction awarded by the Michelin Guide) and two two-star restaurants:

Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac: A unique gastronomic experience in Monte Carlo

Feast in the Alpes-Maritimes

In 2024, the Alpes-Maritimes boasted an impressive list of Michelin-starred restaurants. 26 establishments were awarded Michelin stars. Le Mirazur was once again awarded three stars.

Le Mirazur*** (Menton)

Èze: La Chèvre d’Or** (Èze)

Le Cannet: La Villa Archange** (Le Cannet)

Flaveur** (Nice)

Le Figuier de Saint-Esprit* (Antibes)

Louroc – Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc* (Antibes)

Les Pêcheurs (Antibes)

Le Restaurant des Rois – La Réserve de Beaulieu* (Beaulieu-sur-Mer)

Les Terraillers* (Biot)

Alain Llorca* (La Colle-sur-Loup)

Château Eza* (Èze)

La Table de Patrick Raingeard* (Èze-Bord-de-Mer)

La Passagère – Hôtel Belles Rives* (Juan-les-Pins)

Bessem* (Mandelieu-la-Napoule)

Les Agitateurs* (Nice)

L’Aromate* (Nice)

Le Chantecler* (Nice)

JAN* (Nice)

ONICE* (Nice)

Pure & V* (Nice)

Racines – Bruno Cirino* (Nice)

Ceto* (Roquebrune-Cap-Martin)

Le Cap* (Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat)

L’Or Bleu* (Théoule-sur-Mer)

Le Saint-Martin* (Vence)

La Flibuste* (Villeneuve-Loubet)

The best restaurants in the world are on the Côte d’Azur!

Indulge yourself in the Var

The Var is not to be outdone with 12 starred establishments to its credit:

La Vague d’Or *** (Saint-Tropez)

La Table du Castellet*** (Le Castellet)

La Voile – La Réserve Ramatuelle** (Ramatuelle)

La Palmeraie – Château de Valmer* (La Croix-Valmer)

Colette* (Saint-Tropez)

L’Arbre au Soleil* (Le Lavandou)

Le Relais des Moines* (Les Arcs)

Bruno* (Lorgues)

Le Jardin de Berne* (Lorgues)

Récif * (Saint-Raphaël)

La Terrasse – Cheval Blanc St-Tropez* (Saint-Tropez)

Faventia* (Tourrettes)

Michelin Guide 2024: Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur one of top 3 regions with most stars