The first of four National Council meetings devoted to the examination of the 2022 provisional budget, the session on Monday 6 December addressed several points. Firstly, the elected representatives welcomed a budget surplus of 2.9 million euros, despite the health crisis.

A new waste treatment plant should soon be operational in Monaco. There was consensus on the project, because it is much less polluting than the current plant, built in 1980. The building should be located on the future ‘îlot Charles III’.

600 additional housing units will be created between the end of 2022 and the end of 2023. However, elected officials fear a shortage of state-owned housing until 2025, with the delayed delivery of the Bel Air development. The Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, also confirmed the intention of the Prince’s Government to carry out a real estate operation for the Enfants du Pays, enabling them to find housing at a reasonable price.

Other projects have also been confirmed, such as the delivery of the Ilot Pasteur in 2024, which will include a middle school and administrative offices. Free buses will also be introduced in the Principality, at the request of the National Council. There will be temporary free acces, to test the system, in October and November 2022.

Finally, the elected officials welcomed the number of candidates who applied to the SBM’s Gaming school. Of the 40 applicants, around 20 were selected to begin their training in January.