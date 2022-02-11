Nearly 5,000 euros have already been raised since the auction began on February 6.

But you can still join in! 😉 Until this Saturday, February 12, thirteen AS Monaco jerseys are being sold at auction, for the benefit of the Fondation Flavien and the Centre Scientifique de Monaco (CSM). It’s an opportunity to actively support pediatric cancer research, an illness that affects 2,500 children and adolescents per year in France.

“Dad, do it for the others”. When eight year old Flavien lost his fight against brain cancer in 2014, his father, Denis Maccario, swore to keep this promise. Since then, several initiatives have been carried out in the Principality, to raise funds to promote research, but also to help sick children and their families.

More than 5,000 euros raised

An auction of exceptional wines was also organised in 2018 and raised 41,500 euros. The sum made it possible to buy an electric staircase for a child suffering from bone cancer, who has unfortunately passed away since. The Foundation again stepped in to support the parents by covering the funeral costs.

“We don’t just fund research: we support the families,” explains Denis Maccario. “Of the 2,500 cases of childhood cancer each year, sadly, 500 do not survive. The death business is a real business, and the cost of funerals is very high. The Foundation not only provides support during the illness, but also afterwards, when it’s time to say goodbye…”

80% of the money raised by selling the jerseys will be donated to research. The remaining 20% will be used to support families in need. So far, more than 5,000 euros have already been raised. Denis Maccario hopes that bids will take off in the last hours: “I don’t know how much will be raised, but any amount is better than nothing!” »

AS Monaco, committed to fighting the disease

The initiative was the brainchild of Jean-Edouard Dangréaux, director of institutional relations for AS Monaco, who Denis Maccario wanted to thank, as well as the players involved.

The Monegasque club also put the Flavien Foundation and the CSM in the spotlight by inviting researchers and families to attend the match against Lyon last Saturday. Two children from the Foundation, Enzo and Quentin plus his little sister, were even able to watch the warm-up and the match from behind the scenes, as part of the “My Wish” experience. The children also met coach Philippe Clément and spoke to Wissam Ben Yedder.

At the match, Vice-President and CEO Oleg Petrov and Ekaterina Sartori Rybolovleva, member of the Board of Directors, presented two red and white jerseys: one to the Fondation Flavien, the other to the CSM. A gesture that testifies to the club’s support for these two organisations.

Professors Patrick Rampal and Denis Allemand, respectively President and Director of the CSM, and Denis Maccario, accompanied by Enzo and Quentin, were invited on to the field for the special presentation.

Families and volunteers from Riviera charities that work with sick children will also be invited this Sunday, February 13, at 1 p.m., to the home game against FC Lorient at the Stade Louis-II. The match takes place two days before World Childhood Cancer Day, on February 15.

These initiatives are supported by the AS Monacœur solidarity programme, through which the club has helped many causes, such as collecting toys for the Friends of Lebanon, or previous jersey auctions, in support of amateur football clubs or the breast cancer action, Pink Ribbon.

