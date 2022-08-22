The mysterious character is preparing to distribute toys to children in hospital. This will be his third adventure for the association Les Voiles Blanches-Bettimask.

The chests have been filling up all summer. Now it’s time for deliveries! For the third year, the White Pirate is getting ready to set sail again and collect the toys that have been donated in Bouches-du-Rhône, Var, Alpes-Maritimes and Monaco.

From 3 to 24 September, the White Pirate will sail the Mediterranean aboard his yacht, the Skaf, on a 26-stop journey of almost 500 kilometres.

From Marseille to Menton, 25 partner ports will welcome the boat to hand over the precious chests to the pirate. In Monaco, the longest stage of this year’s edition, many institutions have played a role by welcoming the chests in their premises, including the town hall, the Yacht Club and the Stars’N’Bars.

Over 4,000 toys collected since 2020

A number of celebrities from the Principality are also supporting the operation, such as Louis Ducruet, yachtsman Yvan Griboval, freediver Pierre Frolla, singer Olivia Dorato and comedian Hassan de Monaco. Monegasque companies Bettimask, Global IP Solutions, the Centre Immobilier Pastor, the Monaco Yacht Club and the Lions Club are also assisting.

The toys collected will be donated to the Lenval Foundation in Nice, the last stage of the journey. Last April, the Pirate’s Facebook page announced that the milestone of 4,000 toys had been reached since the first edition in 2020.

You can follow this latest adventure via short videos that will be posted by the Pirate each day. This is an opportunity to share with the public the discovery of the chests’ contents, but also some stories and navigation tips.

If you wish to take the opportunity at the end of August to give toys to sick children, you can find the list of collection points here. Please note that the toys and games must be new, in their original unopened packaging and worth a maximum of 50 Euros.