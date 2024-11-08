Top 5 castles to visit around Monaco

These historical treasures all lie within a 130-kilometre radius of the Principality, and some much closer.

Roquebrune Medieval Castle

Clinging to the rock almost 300 metres above the sea, this medieval castle offers breathtaking views over the Bay of Monaco, Cap Martin and Mont Agel. Built in the 10th century, it is a perfect example of medieval fortification and a rare architectural testimony to the Carolingian era. This military structure provides an insight into how the soldiers’ lives were organised and the strategic importance of the site for defending the country.

The medieval castle of Roquebrune © Municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

Built by the Counts of Ventimiglia, the fortified castle towers above the site, the culmination of a climb that is filled with testimonies to a prestigious cultural and natural heritage: the Pausa Chapel, built in the 15th century to ward off the plague epidemic that was sweeping the coastline, Coco Chanel’s property, occupied by Winston Churchill towards the end of his life, and the thousand-year-old olive tree with its sprawling roots.

Place William Ingram, 06190 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin (less than 10 km from Monaco)

More details: Château de Roquebrune

Grimaldi Castle Museum

Built in 1309 for Rainier Grimaldi and converted into an Italian-style residence around 1620, Château Grimaldi was acquired by the Cagnes municipality in 1937 and became the municipal museum in 1946. Situated in the heart of the medieval village of Haut-de-Cagnes, the castle is home to the Olive Tree Museum, the Solidor donation (forty portraits of Suzy Solidor painted by illustrious artists including Foujita, Lempicka, Laurencin and Picabia), an exceptional Baroque painted ceiling and numerous contemporary art exhibitions.

Château musée Grimaldi © Cagnes-sur-Mer Tourisme

The Château-Musée Grimaldi also hosts temporary exhibitions of contemporary art in a charming setting with bright, typically Italian colours, marble, sculptures and trompe-l’oeil. It will reopen on Saturday 30 November with a new exhibition entitled ‘Itinérances’, dreamt up by artist DomiH.

Place du Château, 06800 Cagnes-sur-Mer (about 30 km from Monaco)

More details: Château-Musée Grimaldi

Mouans-Sartoux Castle

Built in the early 16th century by Jean de Grasse, the castle was owned by the de Grasse family for over two centuries, until 1750. It subsequently changed hands several times before being sold to the Mouans municipality in 1988. During the Wars of Religion, Château de Mouans became a stronghold for the reformists, thanks to its Protestant lord, Pompée de Grasse.

Mouans-Sartoux Castle © Département des Alpes-Maritimes

Château de Mouans has a triangular shape that is extremely rare in France. The unique architecture adds an extra dimension to its charm and historical importance. The Espace de l’Art Concret was opened in 1990, transforming the castle into an internationally renowned centre for contemporary art. Today, the establishment bears witness to history, but also a dynamic venue where art and culture converge.

Rue du Château, 06370 Mouans-Sartoux (about 50 km from Monaco)

More details: Parc du Château de Mouans-Sartoux

Napoule Castle

Discovered by the Romans, the de Villeneuve family built a fortress on the site during the Middle Ages. It has been destroyed and rebuilt several times over the course of history. It wasn’t until 1918 that a couple of American artists and patrons of the arts, the Clews, acquired the ruins of the fortress and decided to rebuild it.

Château de la Napoule © Mandelieu Tourisme

The Château de La Napoule now houses and preserves the cultural and historical heritage of Henry and Marie Clews. At the same time, the Napoule Art Foundation, which owns the château, enables it to host international artists. Accomplished and emerging artists from all over the world are selected each year to take part in artist residencies at the Château de La Napoule.

Avenue Henry Clews, 06210 Mandelieu-la-Napoule (around 60 km from Monaco)

More details: La Napoule Art Foundation

Grimaud Castle

Château de Grimaud, a fascinating blend of medieval architecture and historic remains, stands like a silent guardian on the Provence hills. Its ruins are steeped in history, telling the story of an architectural saga that has spanned the centuries. The core of the castle, dating mostly from the 11th century, bears the hallmarks of medieval architecture with its thick stone walls designed to fend off attackers. The keep, although partially in ruins, still dominates the site, and offers a panoramic view of the surrounding valley. It was originally used as a lookout post and a last refuge in the event of a siege.

Château de Grimaud © Grimaud Tourisme

The area around the château provides a sumptuous natural setting, with Mediterranean flora and breathtaking views over the Provencal landscape. A visit to the Château de Grimaud is a veritable history lesseon and a journey through the ages, as well as an enriching experience.

Château de Grimaud, 83310 Grimaud (around 130 km from Monaco)

More details: Château de Grimaud

