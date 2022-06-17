Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a busy week if you follow all of Monaco Tribune’s recommendations.

The Museum of Anthropology of Monaco is organising two special days on 17 and 18 June. On the menu, VIP tours and workshops for the European Archaeology Days.

This Friday at 9: 30 pm, head to Monaco’s Summer Cinema for a concert entitled “Music for the Ocean”. Four American artists will pay tribute to the ocean, through classic and contemporary pieces.

The Principality’s open-air cinema reopens this Saturday, June 18. A dozen films are due to be screened over the months of June and July.

From 17 to 21 June, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will take place. It will feature the latest from the small screen and many stars will be present.

From 17 to 20 June, the Terrasses at the Monte-Carlo Casino will host the UPAINT festival. 14 Street Artists will create works as the audience looks on.

From 17 June to 22 November, the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Sauber is presenting an exhibition dedicated to Australian photographer Helmut Newton.

On Tuesday, June 21st, from 5.45pm to 8pm, you can enjoy a free yoga session to celebrate the summer solstice. It’s open to everyone, so head on over to the Terrasses du Soleil at the Monte-Carlo Casino.

Also on Tuesday, the music festival will be in full swing. The stage will be back on the Port of Monaco after a two-year absence, with a major concert by the group “Skip the Use”. Opening act: DJ Afroman Radio.

On Friday, June 24th, the rapper MC Solaar will be back on stage, with a unique performance backed by The New Big Band Project led by Issam Krimi. 8: 30 pm at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

