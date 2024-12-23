Monegasque recipes to impress your guests at Christmas

The editorial team has some traditional Christmas recipes to help you celebrate the holidays in Monaco © Benoît Sorre / Monaco Tribune

Foie gras, oysters, snails, smoked salmon, Christmas classics… But this year, why not go for local recipes? Explore some Monegasque recipes to surprise and delight your guests during the holidays.

Pan de Natale

Christmas in Monaco means plenty of Pan de Natale, available on December 23 and 24 in the city’s bakeries, at the La Condamine market and in the Christmas Village. The round bread, decorated with walnuts arranged in the shape of a cross, symbolises peace and prosperity. Traditionally, Monegasques baked the bread in communal ovens before Christmas Eve. It is also possible to bake your Pan de Natale at home, with simple ingredients: flour, water, yeast and most importantly, walnuts arranged in a cross shape. Learn about the history of Pan de Natale.

Historically, leftover portions of the bread were kept and slices were offered to welcome visitors

Barbagiuàns

Barbagiuàns are ravioli fried in olive oil and stuffed with chard. The typical dish from Monaco is often served as a starter for Christmas meals. The little nibbles will be a perfect addition to your Christmas feast on December 25, accompanied by a local white wine. Here’s how to make Mémé Janine’s Barbagiuàns recipe.

Crêpe Suzette

Crêpe Suzette is a dessert, made with thin pancakes, butter, sugar, orange juice, Grand Marnier and flambéed in front of guests. Served at the Café de Paris in Monaco, it is a real treat to enjoy during the holidays. You can also make this fancy dessert at home to impress your guests. Follow the recipe for Crêpe Suzette.

The Crêpe Suzette is the flagship dessert of the Café de Paris – © Monte-Carlo SBM

Pissaladière with red onions

Pissaladière, a savoury tart made with shortcrust pastry, caramelised onions, anchovies and black olives, is another iconic dish of the region. Typical of the south of France, it can be prepared in advance and served as a starter during your festive meals. What’s more, Monegasque pissaladière with red onions is a very easy dish to make for Christmas.

Christmas shortbread biscuits

When you think of the Christmas holidays, you think of Christmas cookies! You’ll keep guests of all ages happy with this classic recipe for shortbread biscuits flavoured with Christmas spices, made by pastry chefs from the Monte-Carlo SBM. Follow the secret recipe for SBM shortbread.