Monaco among favourite European destinations in 2025

According to Travel and Tour World (TTW), Monaco is now one of the must-visit destinations, and here’s why.

The Mediterranean climate, luxurious establishments, events and good quality of life make Monaco world-renowned. Thanks to major events such as the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters and the F1 Grand Prix, Monaco attracts thousands of tourists every year.

The Hôtel de Paris opposite the famous Casino de Monte-Carlo continues to attract tourists from all over the world. But far from the clichés of the tourist crowd, the Principality is also the home of discreet, quiet luxury.

A haven of peace

According to TTW, Monaco saw a 6.5% drop in foreign tourists. This drop in tourism allows visitors to enjoy unique experiences without the crowds. As a result, next year travellers will be able to discover the Principality’s charm in a calmer and more exclusive way, according to the magazine.

How to visit Monaco on a budget

Numerous cultural sites

While Monaco remains a symbol of luxury, with its grand boutiques, casino and yachts, the Principality also hides lesser-known treasures that are increasingly attracting visitors. These include the Prince’s Palace, the Oceanographic Museum, Monaco Cathedral, where Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace were married, and the Condamine Market. These places offer the perfect setting to discover Monegasque life and history in a more relaxed approach.

Second best destination for travel in Europe in 2024

This year, Monaco was ranked as the second best destination for travel in Europe by the European Best Destinations website, just behind Marbella in Spain and ahead of Malta. The Principality’s appeal lies not only in its incredible variety of activities and prestigious events, but also in its constant evolution.

Committed to sustainable development, the Principality is constantly reinventing itself. The recently completed Mareterra eco-district is a perfect example, combining architectural innovation and respect for the environment, which are fundamental values in Monaco.

Princely Family inaugurates Mareterra eco-district